Kolesnikov enthralls with jaw-dropping stunts at city

Chennai, Feb 13: Renowned FMX star and Red Bull athlete Alexey Kolesnikov enthralled the spectators with high octane skills on his bike, for the first-time ever in the city, yesterday.

According to a release, he was performing at the Colosseum Sports festival organised by SRM Institute of Science & Technology at its campus in Kattankulathur.

The Russian FMX star was the chief guest for the college’s sports festival and entertained the crowd by interacting with them post his showcase and giving tips on how to be a motocross star and the safety measures that need to be taken into consideration.

Indian National Motorcycle Racing Champion, Rajiv Sethu and Alisha Abdullah were also seen interacting with the Russian FMX champion as well.