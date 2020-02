Director Venkat Prabhu announced that he will be teaming up with STR for a political thriller titled Maanadu in 2018. However later, the project got delayed due to misunderstanding between the actor and producer.

Now, we hear that the project is all set to go on floors on 19 February at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Produced by Suresh Kamatchi, the film also has S J Suryah, Bharathiraja and Kalyani Priyadarshan in important roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja scores music for the film.