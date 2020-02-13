Soori to shoot abroad

After Asuran, filmmaker Vetri Maaran will be helming for a film that is based on a poem written by lyricist Na Muthukumar. It is produced by Elred Kumar under the banner RS Infotainment.

Now, an exciting development about the film is that the makers have finished scouting for locations in various places across Muscat and Oman.

It must be noted that this will be the first time in Vetri Maaran’s career where a major part of his film is set in a foreign location. After completing the Soori project, Vetri Maaran will also directing Suriya and the project will be bankrolled by V Creations.