Thiruvallur wins third consecutive Inter-Districts U-19 title

Chennai: The Under-19 boys of Thiruvallur defeated Kancheepuram Under-19 team by 80 runs to win the final of TNCA Inter Districts Under-19 tournament, that concluded yesterday at Puratham Cricket ground.

Batting first, in the first innings Thiruvallur scored 343 for the loss of eight wickets and declared the innings with R Vivek top-scoring with 123. Kancheepuram then went past their opponents score and finished their innings at 393 all out, a lead of 50 runs, ith Vignesh S Iyer scoring a scintillating 218 runs.

In the second innings, Thiruvalluvar scored 263 for the loss of six wickets with R Raja Guru scoring 106 off just 87 balls and gave Kancheepuram a target of 214 runs to win.

Kancheepuram, however, faltered in the second innings as they managed just 133. Thiruvallur’s Raja Giri took five wickets to help his team win the game by 80 runs and lift the title. This is also Thiruvallur’s third consecutive title win in the tournament.

Scores

Thiruvallur (1st innings) 343 for 8 in 90 overs (R. Vivek 123, R. Raja Guru 86, Sai Kiran Ramesh Babu 46, S. Santhosh Kumar 36) & 263 for 6 in 40 Overs (R Raja Guru 106, S Sourav 63 no, P Lithish Kumar 35) defeated Kancheepuram (1st innings) 370 for 6 in 84.3 Overs (Vignesh S Iyer 218, R. Yash 48, Adittya Varadharajan 48) & 133 in 33.2 Overs (S.David Allvin Nishanth 31, R. Raja Giri 5 for 42).

Result: Thiruvallur U-19 Won By 80 Runs.