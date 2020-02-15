40 killed in attacks in restive central Mali

Bamako, Feb 15 (AFP): Forty people, including nine soldiers, have been killed in a spate of attacks in central Mali, authorities said, with most of the deaths caused by inter-ethnic violence in the deeply troubled region.

Thirty-one people were killed in an attack overnight in Ogossagou, a village mainly inhabited by Fulani people where 160 died last March in a massacre blamed on Dogon militiamen, the government said, raising the death toll. About 30 gunmen carried out the new attack, village chief Aly Ousmane Barry said.

”Huts and crops were set alight, livestock was burned or taken away,” he added, vowing that the government would find the perpetrators.

A local government official, who requested anonymity, had earlier said that 28 people were missing. He blamed the attack on a Dogon hunters’ group — an assertion that could be not be verified independently.