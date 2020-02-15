Naturo brings out ‘Mango Blast’

Chennai: Fruit Bar manufacturing company, Naturo Food & Fruit Products has launched a fruit bar named Mango Blast. Touted as India’s first spicy raw mango bar made with over 75 per cent fruit pulp, Mango Blast is made from real raw mangoes and natural spices. The company claims that it gives consumer the authentic experience of raw mango coated in a tantalizing spice mix.

Priced at Rs 5 for a 10 gram bar, Mango Blast is available at supermarkets and grocery stores as well as online at www.naturo.in and several online marketplaces and retailers. The product is also available in convenient multipacks and jars for on-the-go snacking or at-home use, as well as in multiple formats such as 90 gram slabs and bite-sized chunks, said a press release.