‘Young Indians have positive role to play’

Chennai, Feb 15: ”Young Indians have a positive role to play not just in their own country but across the world. These young leaders inspire and guide us”, said Consul for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs at the US Consulate General in Chennai, Lauren Lovelace.

She said this during a four-day capacity-building workshop for 33 youth leaders from the country in Chennai held between 10 and 14 February.

Oraganised by the US Consulate General, Chennai in partnership with US.-based Transformational Sports, and local partner Katradi, the youth deliberated, shared ideas, and initiated an all-India youth volunteer network to help communities across India on a range of issues including gender equality, public health awareness, environmental conservation, and disaster relief, a press release said.

Transformational Sports Director Elizabeth Haynes said, ”It’s an honour to bring together such an amazing group of young people who have already dedicated much of their life to improving society in different parts of India. The last few days have been filled with incisive discussions opening up a deeper understanding of the issues facing India and creative ways to harness youth power across the country.”

The workshop created deep transformation and strong connections among participants based on core values and shared aspirations to contribute to a better world. Each participant will now receive a seed funding to facilitate their own social impact programme and training session for individuals within their respective communities, the release said.