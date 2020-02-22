More twists in Indian 2 mishap

Chennai, Feb 22: The crane mishap on the sets of Indian 2 at EVP Studios that claimed three lives a couple of days ago is being investigated by Central Crime Branch (CCB).

Earlier Nazarethpet police station, under whose jurisdiction EVP Studios is located, arrested crane operator Rajan.

Meanwhile, the CCB officials had issued summons to Kamal Haasan and filmmaker S Shankar in connection with the horrifying mishap. The summons were issued to inquire with the duo the safety measures laid out on the film sets in Nazarethpet.

Those deceased were idfentified as Krishna (35), an assistant director, Chandru (58), an art assistant and Madhu (27), a production assistant.

Kamal Haasan and Kajal Agarwal who were at the spot escaped the mishap by a whisker. The police have booked A Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, who is bankrolling the project, under Sections 287 (Negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others)and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Kamal Haasan is expected top meet CCB officals either today or Monday, say sources.

Rajini’s response to summons

Actor- politician Rajinikanth was asked to appear before the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan commission which is probing the Tuticorin police firing case, in which 13 anti-Sterlite protesters were gunned down on 22 May, 2018.

Rajinikath has however sought exemption from personal appearance before the commission saying it would cause great inconvenience to the public as his fan and media would come down in large numbers. Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission has summoned Rajinikanth to appear before it on 25 February, to inquire about certain remarks he made made after visiting the police firing victims in Tuticorin.

It is said, Rajinikanth has now filed an affidavit through his counsel S Elambharathi, seeking exemption from personal appearance and suggesting that the commission could, instead, send a set of questions to be answered by him.