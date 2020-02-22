Hungarian film festival in city

Chennai, Feb 22: Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation and Hungarian Information and Cultural Centre, Embassy of Hungary, New Delhi are organising a Hungarian film festival at Alliance Française of Madras No 24, College Road, from 24 to 26 February.

For details, contact 2821 2652.

The schedule

24 Feb: His Master’s Voice directed by Gyorgy Palfi at 6 pm.

25 Feb: Trezor by Peter Bergendy at 6 pm and Ruben Brandt, Collector by Milorad Krstic at 7.15 pm.

26 Feb: Liquid Gold by Tamas Almasi at 6 pm and Getto Balboa by Arpad Bogdan at 7.15 pm.

Synopsis

His Masters Voice

A young man searches for his father after he disappears while working on a highly classified project for the United States government that involves extra-terrestrials.

Liquid Gold

The first movie about Hungarian wine is finally here! The film, titled Liquid Gold, focuses on the Tokaj wine region and its world-renowned Aszú wine.

Getto Balboa

A former mafia man of the infamous Budapest Ghetto has been teaching boxing to the poor young children of the neighbourhood for the past eight years. One of his students fights his way up to box for a world championship belt. He receives the chance to prove his fellows that there may be a way out of the ghetto.

Ruben Brandt, Collector

Four expert thieves attempt to steal every famous artwork that is haunting their mutual psychotherapist. A detective attempts to find out who the ‘Collector’ is.

Trezor

The police hire a convicted bank robber to crack the Ministry of Interior’s vault during the final days of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution. But what they find inside is quite different from what they were expecting.