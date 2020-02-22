Review: “Mafia” – Slow & steady

Karthick Naren made an impressive debut as director with Dhruvangal Pathinaru. His unique way of story-telling won him applause of audience. Though his next Naragasooran is still to see the light of the day, he is back with Mafia. A movie that would appeal to fans of action movies, especially those which have stylish narcotics backdrop.

Mafia is glossy, stylish and rich. With limited number of characters, the young filmmaker has brought out the cat and mouse game between good and evil in an engrossing manner.

Backed by a big production house like Lyca, the movie features Arun Vijay in the lead while there is a surprise in Priya Bhavani Shankar playing a different role. And there is Prasanna donning the role of antagonist. With a run time of less than two hours, Mafia dwells on the other side of drug cartel story.

It is woven around an intelligent narcotics officer who is behind a kingpin of a drug cartel. Battle between the two leads to twists and turns.

Arun Vijay as narcotics bureau officer fits the bill well. His chiselled physique lends credibility to his character. And he continues to excel in stunt scenes. And Prasanna is as usual impressive, As a stylish and suave antagonist, he is right there delivering what his director wants. Prasanna proves yet again that is a bundle of talent and his capabilities still remain under-tapped in Kollywood.

He steals the show with his menacing looks. And there is Priya Bhavani Shankar as Arun Vijay’s sidekick who does contribute her best.

Karthick Naren has made it a glossy fare. However in doing so, he seems to have lost a little to the pace. It seems to proceed at leisurely pace at most places.

To sum up, Mafia will not fail to entertain those who love to see action-drama shot in a slick and stylish manner.