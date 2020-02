Chennai: TANGEDCO has announced that electricity supply will be suspended in few places in city on Friday, from 9 am to 5 pm for maintenance work.

According to a press release, the power supply will be resumed even before 5 pm if the works are completed.

The power supply will be halted in Almathy, Velacheri Central, Tiruvanmiyur, Arumbakkam, Perungalathur and Redhills.