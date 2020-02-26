Hernia awareness expo at Perungudi

Chennai: GEM Hospital is conducting ”GEM Hernia Awareness Week” at GEM Hospital, MGR Road, Perungudi till 1 March.

According to a press release, an awareness exhibition is open for public from 9 am to 5 pm throughout the week and entry is free.

The exhibition will have many exhibits, posters, video clips, free consultation from specialists, etc., that will benefit people and help them know about hernia and how it can be cured without much of difficulty.

“People will be screened for hernia and free of cost and surgeries will be performed from 5 March onwards at subsidised cost to commemorate the completion of first year services in Chennai”, the release said.

GEM foundation along with participation from the medical industry will be extending help to needy patients, for whom laparoscopic and robotic surgeries will be performed at a subsidised cost during ”Hernia International conference” to be held in the city from 5 to 7 March.

“One in four males develop hernia and for ladies, due to weak abdominal muscles after deliveries, especially after C-section incision gives way, incisional hernia occurs. Hernia cannot be prevented but can be cured without much of pain. GEM hospital will continue to organise many such campaigns”, said GEM Hospital chairman, Dr C Palanivelu.