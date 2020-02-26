Srinivasa Iyengar Street Civic Exnora to take up various measures in Mambalam

Chennai: Residents of Srinivasa Iyengar Street, situated off Ellaiamman Koil Street, West Mambalam pledged to make their area clean and neat through various measures, at a meeting held recently.

Under the banner- Srinivasa Iyengar Street Civic Exnora, a new team has been formed to take up the mission.

Briefing about the proposed initiatives, L M Raja, newly-elected president, said, ”At first, we plan to paint the walls in our street, with messages on cleanliness and the need to grow plants. For this purpose, several residents have come forward to help. Another issue is garbage menace for which we will discuss with conservancy staffers for smooth disposal of the waste in the area”.

The Exnora selected a new team of members with Samy Raja as president, G Navaneetha Krishnan (secretary) and P Thangavelu (treasurer).

”On a happier note, residents from almost all houses in the locality, took part and gave suggestions in the meet”, added Samy Raja.

Few other issues like installation of CCTV cameras, street lighting, parking of vehicles by visitors and drainage facilities, were also discussed and the new team was asked to handle the issues with governmental and private agencies.

Apart from this, the Exnora also decided to engage residents of different ages, to take part in the proposed activities.About this, Raja said, ”To facilitate participation by one and all, occasions like Republic and Independence days and Gandhi Jayanthi will be celebrated. Separate teams will be formed to organise the events successfully, as the ultimate motto is to engage everyone”. ”Our team consists of people with knowledge and experience and we are sure to implement our initiatives in the year ahead”, he concluded.

Exnora International’s Babu was also present at the meet.