Attempt to rob mobile phones at Stanley Hospital

Chennai: The city police are searching for two boys who attempted to rob mobile phones from Government Stanley Hospital early this morning.

According to police, the incident took place at New Tower Block at 5.15 am. A security staff, Damodaran, saw a boy, aged around 20, running out of the block.

When Damodaran tried to stop him to know why he was running, the unidentified youth dropped four mobile phones and fled.

Police said, his accomplice was waiting for him on a two-wheeler at the main gate and the duo fled the spot.

Police found the vehicle abandoned at Stanley Bridge later. The four phones were stolen from the hospital premises, police said. A case has been registered and further inquiries are underway.