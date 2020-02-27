BJP hits back at Rajini on CAA protest remarks

It may be recalled that Rajinikanth strongly condemned the Centre for the widespread violence in Delhi against the CAA and said those who cannot control it should resign and go.

Talking to reporters in front of his Poes Garden residence on his return from Hyderabad last night, he said the Delhi violence showed the defeat of the Union Home Ministry and the failure of the Intelligence machinery.

Strongly condemning the violence, in which over 30 people were killed, he said the Centre and the State governments should have dealt it with an iron hand and nipped it in the bud.