Dhanush drops “Netrikann” remake

There were reports that Dhanush was planning to do the remake of Rajinikanth’s 1981 blockbuster Netrikann. Produced by Kavithalaya, the movie featured Rajinikanth in dual roles – a father and son.

However filmmaker Visu, who wrote the movie took to his social media page to say that Dhanush should also seek permission from him, because he had penned the story for the original.

”Neither Dhanush nor Kavithalaya has offered to give me any compensation,” Visu said.

Immediately, Kavithalaya came up with the statement that they are the absolute owner of all the copyrights related to the film.

Buzz is that Dhanush had apparently decided that he has no plans to star in the remake of Netrikann. The actor is currently shooting for Mari Selvaraj’s upcoming film, Karnan.