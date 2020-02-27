Indian 2 mishap: Director Shankar inquired by CCB

Chennai: Filmmaker S Shankar was inquired by the City Crime Branch (CCB) at the Police Commissioner’s office in Vepery today.

Shankar arrived at the office this morning and faced questions by the CCB team regarding the crane mishap which claimed the lives of three persons during the shooting of his upcoming film Indian 2 at EVP Studios, Nazarethpet, recently.

The CCB quizzed him about the safety measures laid out at the elaborate set. It may be noted that on 19 February, the crane employed to erect the set crashed, killing three and leaving nine injured.

The deceased were Krishna (35), an assistant director, Chandru (58), an art assistant and Madhu (27), a production assistant. Both Lyca Productions and the film’s protagonist Kamal Haasan announced compensations to the deceased and injured.

Yesterday, Shankar posted a tweet, ”It is with utmost grief, I’m tweeting. Since the tragic incident, I’ve been in a state of shock & having sleepless nights on the loss of my AD & crew. Having missed the crane by a whisker, I feel it would’ve been better if it was on me. Heartfelt condolences & prayers to the families.”