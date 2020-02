Actor Jr NTR joins hands with director Trivikram after completing the shoot of Rajamouli’s RRR.

Sources say that actress Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in to play the female lead in the film.

Produced by NTR’s brother Nandamuri Kalyanram and S Radha Krishna under the banners NTR Arts banner and Haarika & Hassine Creations, the film is touted to be an action entertainer.

Buzz is that Rashmika Mandanna is in talks for Allu Arjun’s upcoming film directed by Sukumar.