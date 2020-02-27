Shankar recalls tragic mishap in “India 2” sets

A crane mishap claimed the lives of three technicians on the set of director Shankar’s Indian 2.

Taking to Twitter, Shankar said that he feels that the crane should have crashed on him.

His tweet read, ”It is with utmost grief, I’m tweeting.Since the tragic incident,I’ve been in a state of shock & having sleepless nights on the loss of my AD & crew.Having missed the crane by a whisker,I feel it would’ve been better if it was on me. Heartfelt condolences & prayers to the families (sic)”.

Bankrolled by Lyca, Indian 2 stars Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal among others in lead roles. Music is by Anirudh.