US-India relationship extraordinary: Trump

Washington: President Donald Trump has said that the US’ relationship with India is ”extraordinary” right now and a lot of progress was made in bilateral ties during his maiden official visit to the country where America will be doing a lot of business.

Talking to reporters here, after his return from India on Wednesday, Trump said, ‘He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is a great gentleman, a great leader. It’s an incredible country.’

President Trump visited India from 24 to 25 February.

He was accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and the top brass of his administration, including National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien.

They visited Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi before leaving for Washington.

During his stay, he addressed a massive rally in Ahmedabad, visited Agra and held official meetings in New Delhi.

The US President was feted at the world’s largest cricket stadium in the ”Namaste Trump” event in Ahmedabad and was cheered by tens of thousands of people.

”We were treated very, very well and we really enjoyed it. A lot of tremendous progress was made in terms of relationship–our relationship with India is extraordinary right now,” he said.

”We are going to be doing a lot of business with India, they are sending billions and billions of dollars now to the United States,” Trump said in response to a question.