Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is busy giving final touches to his movie Master starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, which is scheduled to release worldwide in April. Buzz is that a grand audio launch will take place 15 March 15.

Master, produced by XB Film Creators, features Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Gouri Kishan, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and others in important roles. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.