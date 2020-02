Trisha starrer film Paramapadham Vilayattu has been postponed due to theatre issues. It is now being reported that the film is looking at a March release.

Besides Trisha, Paramapadham Vilayattu also sees Nanda in a prominent role. The team has been releasing sneak-peeks then and now, which has been well-received by the audience.

Veteran actress Jayachitra’s son Amrish scores music for the thriller. Paramapadham Vilayattu is expected to be an action-packed thriller.