Review: “The Invisible Man” – Visible scare

The Invisible Man is a science fiction horror film written and directed by Leigh Whannell, starring Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen. It is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by iconic classic author HG Wells and a reboot of the 1933 cult flick.

The plot revolves around Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth) who believes she is being haunted by her abusive partner, a wealthy and brilliant scientist Adrian Griffin (Oliver) despite receiving information about his apparent suicide.

The entire weight of the movie falls on the brilliant performance of Elisabeth Moss who constantly fights and tries to convince her friends that her abusive ex-boyfriend has somehow become invisible.

The film works because of its claustrophobic slow take of quiet terrors that grows with each passing minute. The director takes the audience with clever hands aided by slow camera angles, gentle squeaks and light movements that keeps you on edge.

Right from the tense opening scene and until the end, the director sets the atmosphere right with perfect sync. As the movie progresses, so does the invisible terror that haunts Cecillia.

It starts from objects shifting out of place, to doors opening eerily and other such plot elements that spice up the air with suspense. With a solid performance and strong screenplay, The Invisible Man offers a solid thrill.