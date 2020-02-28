Shenoy Nagar park to be restored soon

Chennai, Feb 28: A few years ago, the Thiru Vi Ka Park in Shenoy Nagar was shut for Chennai Metro Rail works. To the disappointment of many, trees were also cut.

But today, there is a good news for all residents. Sources say that the park will be restored very soon.

Sources quoting CMRL officials say that by this year end, the park should be ready. They have so far planted more than 1200 saplings (Miyawaki method) at the four corners of the park. It includes around 45 varieties of indigenous species.

According to the restoration plan, the park will have walking tracks, benches, parking lots and lights.

Also a passengers amenities centre is expected to come up here approximately in 4.2 lakh sqft. It would have parking space for nearly 600 cars and 1,000 bikes, apart from shopping area and restaurants.

The park was closed in 2011 for the construction of Shenoy Nagar underground metro station. Out of the total 328 trees at the park, 138 were axed and 20 were transplanted. CMRL said they will plant 10 saplings for each tree taken down. Shenoy Nagar metro station, one of the largest stations in the city with a length of 355m and a crossover for trains, was opened in 2018.

Welcoming the news, Jaiganesh, a resident of Shenoy Nagar, says, ”Early is the better. In a concrete jungle like Chennai, we badly need parks that give us fresh air. We are happy to know that Shenoy Nagar park will be restored soon.”