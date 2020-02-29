Asuraguru from 13 March

After Vaanam Kottatum, Vikram Prabhu is busy shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. Meanwhile his long-pending movie Asuragru, directed by A Raajdheep, will hit the screens on 13 March.

Produced by JSB Sathish under his production banner JSB Studios, the film has Mahima Nambiar playing the female lead with Yogi Babu, Manobala and Subbaraju playing crucial supporting roles.

The film is said to be an action thriller and going by the trailer it looks like it will have many action-packed scenes. Vikram Prabhu seems to be playing a burglar and cracking the case is Mahima Nambiar who plays a detective. Music is by Simon K King.