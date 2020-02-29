Marathon and cyclothon to create environmental awareness

Chennai: Rotary Club of Madras Heritage in association with CK Motors organised a marathon and a cyclothon in the city today.

A press release said that the five kilometre-long marathon race began at Eliots Beach, passed through Besant Nagar and ended at Eliots Beach.

‘The race was flagged off by DMK MLA M Subramanian, who also holds the Asian record for the greatest number of participation in marathon races, ‘the release said.

It added that the 45-kilometre-long cyclHospital,

Rajiv Gandhi Express Road, to touch Taramani, and finally ended at Kottivakkam CK Motors Electric Scooter showroom.

‘The cyclothon was flagged off by CK Motors chairman Chandrashekar. Among the participants were the Rotary Club of Madras Heritage president Vanitha, the executive members and members of the club.

More than 1500 participants took part in the marathon and cyclothon. All the participants were given participation certificates and medals. T-shirts and breakfast were provided to all the participants on behalf of CK Motors,’ the release added.