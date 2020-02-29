Priya Bhavani Shankar is all thrilled

Actress Priya Bhavani Shankar is on a purple patch. Her performance in the recently released Mafia has won her accolades. She has now completed shoot for Bommai alongside SJ Suryah, directed by Radha Mohan. Also her portions in the Tamil remake of Telugu blockbuster Pelli Choopulu is all done.

Harish Kalyan plays hero in the movie. He took to his microblogging page to announce the same. ”Its a wrap! Whattte team, whattee fun”.

Directed by debutant Kaarthikk Sundar, former associate of AL Vijay, the film is expected to release by summer 2020.

Meanwhile Priya BHavani Shankar awaits shooting for Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 to commence anytime soon as it was halted after a tragic mishap on the sets that claimed three lives recently.