Vijay completes “Master” shoot

Posted on by NT Bureau

After Atlee’s Bigil, Vijay began shooting for Master, directed by Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj. The cast includes Vijay Sethupathi, Maalavika Mohan, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, VJ Ramya Subramanian, Andrea Jeremiah, Gouri G Kishan, Tik Tok fame Lintu Rony, actress Kalyani Natarajan, Arjun Das, Dheena, Lallu, Nagendra Prasad, Srinath, Sanjeev among others. Anirudh scores msuic for the movie and already a single Oru Kutti Story was released.

Buzz is that the filmmaker has completed his portions for the movie today. Soon pre-production works will commence. Master is scheduled to release worldwide in April.

Buzz is that a grand audio launch will take place 15 March. The movie is produced by XB Film Creators.

