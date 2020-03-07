Aamir Khan ready & raring to go

The Chandigarh schedule for Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has concluded. Actress Mona Singh, who plays a pivotal role in the film, took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of the wrap-up party.

In the images, Mona and Aamir are seen sharing smiles. ”Worked hard and partied harder, Chandigarh schedule wrap and now off to Amritsar. #laalsinghchaddha #bestteam #happiness #partymode #workmode #punjab,” Mona wrote.

Laal Singh Chaddha is self-produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Secret Superstar maker Advait Chandan. The film, also featuring Kareena Kapoor, is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit Forrest Gump. The film will release on Christmas this year.