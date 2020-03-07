Changing lives of students

Chennai, Mar 7: Understanding that education is the key to a leading a quality life, a Chennai resident is making a change in the lives of students at a Corporation-run school here.

On the eve of International Women’s Day, News Today met Ramya Balakrishnan (44) of Shasthri Nagar, a Mathematics graduate, who has been serving the school though an NGO, Teach For Change.

”Since my college days, I used to take tuitions for children who stayed in my building, free of cost. Though I was not interested in teaching as a profession, my mother used to say I would be one.” she says.

However, as life turned out, teaching did end up being her calling in life. Whenever students approached her, she would help them out. Ramyas stint in USA added value to her knowledge in training, it is said.

”I was on a dependent visa, so I could not work. But I was keen on learning. Instead of sending my two children to pre-school, I taught them myself. For this, I utilised the library to the core. I taught my children everything,” she said. She also volunteered at a school for five years which proved to be useful.

”I learnt about the educational system thoroughly and did courses relevant to the reading programme, she states. In 2015, on getting a work permit, she worked at her daughters school as a substitute. I have read a lot about Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who inspired me to contribute to the society. I began giving home tuitions on weekends in Algebra and English.” she says.

Once she was back in India, she preferred not to take a back seat. ”I volunteered at Teach For Change, a Hyderabad-based NGO and began helping out the students at a Shasthri Nagar school run by the civic body. Apart from using the workbook, I implement all the teaching methods I learnt in USA.” she says.

She contributes two hours every three days a week. Though it is an English medium school, ”the children cannot read by themselves. So I teach them the fundamentals.” she states. So why does a Corporation school need the help of an external teacher in coaching the students?

The student-teacher ratio is 2:40, and when the trainers need to travel for official purposes, I pitch in, she says, adding that she is in talks with Avvai Illam and Cancer Institute to tutor the children there.