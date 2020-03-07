Corona outbreak made global scenario more complex: Rajnath

New Delhi: The novel coronavirus outbreak has made international scenario more complex, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said today, emphasising on the preparedness to tackle challenges that might not allow adequate reaction time.

Speaking at the 58th MPhil convocation ceremony at the National Defence College in Delhi, Singh said developing and grooming the future senior leadership, both of the military and the civil services, by the institution would play a vital role in tackling future potential challenges.

India today has emerged as an important contributor towards growth, development, prosperity, peace and stability, in both Asia and the world, he said.

The armed forces of the country are also swiftly transforming to meet future regional and global security challenges.