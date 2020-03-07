TN Governor, CM greet women

Chennai: Governor Banwarilal Purohit has extended greetings to women on the eve of International Women’s Day.

In his message he said, ”This is the day to recognise the contributions of the women in different facets of life, whether personal or professional. Indian women have succeeded admirably in their endeavours, even in the formidable challenges. They are the source of indomitable spirit, determination, dedication and inspiration for their families and our nation.”

”Our culture teaches us to believe in the concept of Nari Shakthi or Women Power. On this occasion of International Womens Day 2020, let us resolve to work towards elevating our society to the pedestal of an ideal one. Let us work to a future where every Indian women gets what she deserves – equal treatment under conditions of equality.” he said.

In his wishes, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said various schemes were introduced by the government for the benefit of women. ”Women should overcome all the hurdles in their life with firm determination and achieve success,” he said.

Leaders from various political parties also extended their greetings to women.