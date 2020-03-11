Motorists throw safety to wind near Pazhavanthangal subway

Chennai: Breaking the rules, motorists can be spotted taking a road which was made strictly one-way recently near Pazhavanthangal subway.

Though there is a barricade and a traffic sign warning them not to take the stretch, they can be seen using the stretch even when there are cops stationed there.

Says Ganesh, “a vendor in the area, Motorists pay no heed to the notice prohibiting their entry. More to the point of concern is that a police van that is seen parked at that spot throughout the day barely instills fear in the onward coming motorists. It seems to have little to no effect in stopping them from entering the road past the barricade.”

When contacted, a traffic police official, says, “The road that opens up following the Pazhavanthagal subway is wide at the beginning but as you proceed further the streets can be seen getting narrower. This leads to congestion when there are vehicles especially lorries and trucks that ply on both directions.To clear the jam and save the road from getting choked would be a Herculeans task for the traffic police. It is to avoid this mess that the barricade has been placed at this junction.”

“The indifference that everyone of us commonly show towards following rules may not seem very serious. But it is of utmost importance to realise that our disrespect to the rules may one day teach us lessons in the form of unexpected misfortunes, “says activist Krishnan.

“Resuming the ride before the signal could go green, irresponsible maintenance of vehicles and unchecked speeding of vehicles are the unnoticed red alerts of our every day travel. Let us follow the rules for a safe journey, ” he adds.