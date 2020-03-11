Peritoneal dialysis is better suited to flexible lifestyle of an individual

Chennai: “End Stage Kidney Failure (ESKF) is the most advanced stage of kidney failure and about 10-20 per cent of the population in India with Chronic kidney disease (CKD) are expected to develop ESKF,” according to a report by The Lancet Global Health.

It further said, ”Every year about 2.2 lakh new patients of End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) get added in India resulting in additional demand for 3.4 crore dialysis every year”.

Commenting on the spread of CKD, Kauvery Hospital chief nephrologist, Dr R Balasubramaniyam said, ”There has been an increase in loss of kidney function across the world and the demand for dialysis is bound to increase. I believe that advanced planning can go a long way in improving kidney patient outcomes. There is an urgent need for cost-effective and scalable solutions. Peritoneal dialysis is one such treatment modality since it is better suited to the flexible lifestyle of an individual. Introduction of peritoneal dialysis will reduce travel to the haemodialysis centres for treatment and allow greater flexibility and freedom in treatment schedule.”

Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) is a form of standard dialysis therapy, which uses the peritoneum in a person’s abdomen as the membrane through which fluid and dissolved substances are exchanged with the blood. It basically involves taking out waste from the body with the help of a cleansing fluid called dialysate which is put into the lining of the belly through a catheter. Through this tube, the fluid is then alternately washed in and out of the abdomen drawing out the impurities.

“Thus, in this form of dialysis, blood is not pumped out of the body,” a press release said.

Madras Medical Mission Hospital consultant nephrologist and prof of medicine, Dr Georgi Abraham said, ”PD frees patients from the routine of having to go to dialysis clinics multiple times per week and can be performed with little to no specialised equipment.”

“PD can also be initiated for children. Additional considerations that come into play include living circumstances, employment and education, support from family members and community networks, distance between patients residences and dialysis facilities and convenience in transportation.”

PD is a convenient, home-based procedure which can be performed by the patient or any of his/her family member post proper training. Another advantage of this type of dialysis is that it does not put pressure on the heart and involves minimum complications. The only aspect to keep in mind is that adequate hygiene needs to be maintained. Thorough hand washing needs to be done to reduce the risk of infection as much as possible, the release said.