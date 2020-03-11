Rajhesh Vaidhya to perform 100 songs in 100 minutes

Prominent Veena player Rajhesh Vaidhya will perform live 100 songs in 100 minutes.

Launching ”Do you have a minute series”, a unique video concept on his social media, he recalled the appreciation and commentary given to him by many of his fans, friends, and well wishers. He said many audience enjoy being a part of his live performances.

He said, although many have a particular favourite from a variety of his songs, the 100 songs in 100 minutes will feature two lines or a stanza from his albums. He said, the event to be held on 21 March will feature 366th video.

He also featured in Asia Book of Records and plans to soon enter the Guiness World Records in the near future. Responding to one question at the press meet, he said he regrets that the usage of live musical instruments such as veena has been reduced in cinema.

Speaking about the event, he said, ”Audience will experience the blending of one song with another song from a simlar tune, its going to be a wonderful experience for listeners.”