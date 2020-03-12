Ajay takes six wickets

Chennai: Ajay Goutham of Elite Super Kings took six wickets to help his side to a convincing seven-wicket victory over Chellammal CA in league stage match of G R cricket Academy Sportus Trophy U- 13 Inter-Academy cricket tournament played recently.

Batting first, Ajay Goutham’s six wickets for 25 runs restricted Chellammal CA to just 154 in 25.5 overs. Chasing the score, Elite Super Kings reached the target in 23.5 overs with Harish and Pranav scoring half-centuries.

Brief Scores:

Prahalad CA 73 in 19.2 overs lost to Elite Super Kings 74 for no loss in 8.3 overs (Sai Mihir 33 no, Tamilselvan 29 no)

Chellammal CA 154 in 25.5 overs (Prem 35, Sai Visharanth 26, Ajay Goutham six for 25) lost to Elite Super Kings 155 for 3 in 23.5 overs (B Harish 52, Pranav 51)