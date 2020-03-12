Eco-park at Paruthipattu draws huge crowd

Chennai: The bio-lake park or eco-park located at Paruthipattu on Avadi-Poonamallee Road has become a major draw among people in and around Ambattur.

The park is about 3.5 km away from Avadi bus stand. It is the second largest park in Chennai. Spread over 1.8 acres and built at a cost of over Rs two crore, the park has trees and plants. The sidewalk length of this park is 647 metres. As many as 500 people could use the facility at a time. It is very useful for walkers and joggers. Seating spaces and lights have been installed in the vicinity. The civic body is in the process of setting up a modern toilet in the park. The park has latest gym equipment as well, sources said.

This park was developed with funds obtained under the Amrut scheme of the Central government. The lake is about 12 feet deep with three km long bund that doubles up as a walkers lane. The sewage treatment plant on the shore will treat the dirty water that comes from Avadi pumping station and let one crore litres of recycled water into the lake. The project will also sell an equal amount of water for industrial use. The water on this lake is unfit for human consumption and for domestic purpose and hence cannot help the water crisis in Chennai at present. Nearly 1,000 saplings were planted around the periphery of the lake. The initiative, titled Trees for birds, was organised by Ishas Project Green Hands and Ma Foi Foundation in collaboration with Green Kalam Foundation.

After eco-park was opened for public in Chetpet lake in the city, the same plan was mooted for Paruthipattu lake. The park has amazing walking path, beautiful children play area, dormitories and jetty for boating facilities. Residents living in and around Paruthipattu exude hope that they would soon see eco-tourism facilities. There are small birds islands at this park. More number of garbage bins are kept to avoid dumping at common place inside the park.

Surely, this summer many residents in Ambattur will visit the bio park along with their family and enjoy their leisure time.