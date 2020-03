Will IPL be held behind closed doors?

New Delhi/Dharamsala: The BCCI kept mum but the Sports Ministry on Thursday dropped hints that the IPL could be held in empty stadiums due to the COVID-19 pandemic even as foreign players were ruled out of the glitzy event till 15 April following government-imposed travel restrictions.

IPL in empty stadiums would be up for discussion at the event’s Governing Council meeting on Saturday and the BCCI has decided to adopt a wait and watch policy till then. The T20 tournament is due to start 29 March in Mumbai.

However, the Sports ministry has asked all national federations, including the cricket board, to follow the Health Ministry’s advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events. “…ensure that no public gathering takes place in any sporting event.

In” the event the sporting event cannot be avoided, the same could be done without allowing gathering of people, including spectators,” read an order from the Sports ministry. Sports Secretary Radhey Shyam Julaniya reiterated the ministry’s position while talking to PTI.

“We have asked all the NSFs, including the BCCI, to follow the Health Ministry’s latest advisory, which says public gatherings should be avoided in all events, including sporting activities,” Julaniya said. The government on Wednesday suspended all visas, barring a few categories like diplomatic and employment, in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus as cases across India rose to more than 60.

No foreign player will be available in the league due to the restrictions. A closed-door IPL seems like a real possibility now but even a postponement cannot be ruled out given that the 60-odd overseas recruits won’t be available to ply their trade, at least in the intial stages of the event starting March 29 in Mumbai. “The foreign players who play in the IPL come under the Business Visa category.

As per the government’s directive, they can’t come till 15 April,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity. The Maharashtra and Karnataka governments are already wary of organising the home games of Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The outbreak, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday, has led to more than 4,000 deaths globally. Earlier, the shooting World Cup and the Indian Open golf tournament were postponed while badminton’s India Open will be played without any spectators. T

he coronavirus outbreak has also led to speculation over the fate of the Tokyo Olympics this year. The International Olympic Committee (IOC), however, has insisted that the Games will be held as scheduled in July-August.