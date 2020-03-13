DMDK, Bharathiraja welcome Rajini’s plan

Chennai: DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth has said that actor Rajinikanth has made his political stand very clear.

”Rajinikanth is a good man and our family shares a good rapport with him. He has said that there is a vaccuum in Tamilnadu politics after the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. I strongly believe that this will change after the 2021 elections,” she said.

Meanwhile, director Bharathiraja said Rajini’s principles are set firmly on the welfare of Tamilnadu and Tamil people. ”This is far ahead of the contemporary thinking of the political class, which may even prove to be a seed to the thought process of Tamil fraternity as of today,” he said.

He further said, ”I see Rajinikanth as a humane being who wants to turn the first page of his political career by appointing a Tamilian to rule the Tamils, besides the fact that he is a great friend of mine.”

It may be noted that Rajinikanth yesterday said that he never aspired to become the Chief Minister of Tamilnadu and said that he only wants a change in political system.

”If change in politics and government does not happen now, it will never happen”, he said. He also stated that his plans include different heads for his prospective party and a possible government headed by it.

In his first official press conference since 31 December, 2017, when he announced to take the political plunge, Rajinikanth said that he has plans appoint as Chief Minister, an educated youth who was compassionate and has self-respect.

With a two-leadership system for party and the government, the former would act as an opposition to highlight issues and would not even hesitate to remove, apparently the head of the government, if it fails to perform, he said.

Vadivelu mocks

Comedian Vadivelu today said even Rajinikanth does not know as to when he (Rajini) would enter politics. In a lighter vein, he said, ”I will become the Chief Minister of Tamilnadu in 2021”.