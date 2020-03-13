Editorial: Will it work?

Actor-politician Rajinikanth surprised everyone when he announced that he doesn’t want to become the Chief Minister of Tamilnadu. He stressed that he wants to bring a change in the system and end corruption at all levels. Though his words have disappointed his fans, they seem to have gone down well with the general public.

Addressing prespersons in Chennai, the superstar said, ‘I prefer to remain the head of my party – a role akin to that of an opposition leader. I want change in politics’.

His remarks that there should be more space in politics for young people – those under the age of 45 – has received bouquets from many. Rajinikanth while revealing his model of how Indian politics should be shaped, even asked his supporters and office-bearers of Rajini Makkal Manram to take his message across the State and bring about a revolution.

If he made the plunge, he said, retired bureaucrats, judges and IPS and IAS officers would be encouraged to enter politics. He also called for a clear division between party and government.

The coming days will be crucial for him. He has to walk the talk. He should reach out to the masses with his vision and make sure that all is in place when he floats his party to face Assembly elections in 2021.

His fans though disappointed initially have expressed to stand solid behind Rajinikanth. How they go about reaching people with message that Rajinikanth would not be the CM should be watched closely.