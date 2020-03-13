Oppn creating fear among people: Palaniswami

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today said that the opposition parties are trying to instill fear among the minorities by making false propagations about NPR.

Speaking about the issue in the Assembly today, Palaniswami said,”The opposition are instigating the public to create law and order issues. Explanation has been sought from the Central government about the NPR only to clarify it to the people,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition M K Stalin asked the government to pass a resolution in the Assembly about the suspension of NPR .He also questioned Why did the State government write to the Centre seeking explanation about NPR.

The topic was taken up for discussion today after Minister R B Udhayakumar yesterday said that the updating of NPR has been put on hold in Tamilnadu until the State government receives clarifications from the Centre on the three new questions in the form.

”We have notified only the Houselisting and Housing Census between 16 June and 30 July, and there is no notification for updating NPR. We will take up NPR exercise only when a response is received from the Centre. We have not received it yet,” he added.

ANNOUNCEMENTS UNDER RULE 110

Meanwhile, Palaniswami announced a slew of welfare measures under the Rule 110 in the Assembly today. He said that Rs 22.75 crore will be allotted for infrastructure development of Forest Department head office which is under construction at Velacheri.

”Animal Safari World will be set up at a cost of Rs 11.50 crore at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park. A new posting will be created to prevent forest fires and stop animals from coming out of forest zones. Equipment for this will be procured at a cost of Rs 23.26 crore,” he said.

He further said that 25 new government primary schools will be started in this academic year at a cost of Rs 5.72 crore. ”Apart from this 10 primary schools will be upgraded to middle schools at a cost of Rs 3.90 crore. Also, 15 middle schools will be upgraded to high schools and 30 high schools as higher secondary schools,” he added.

Palaniswami also said that CCTV cameras will be set up at 4.282 government schools at a cost of Rs 48.73 crore. He also announced the allotment of Rs 25 crore for the infrastructural development and maintenance of 10 engineering colleges and 45 government polytechnic colleges. ”The Institute of Advanced Study in Education, Saidapet will get a revamp at a cost of Rs 10.20 crore,” he said.

Meet with Muslims

Tamilnadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam has convened a meeting with Muslim outfit leaders tomorrow evening to discuss about CAA, NPR and NRC. The meeting is likely to be held at the State Secretariat.