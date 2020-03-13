Rare shrine with presiding deity facing west

Chennai: Sarvasakthi Vinayagar Temple at Indira Colony, Ashok Nagar has been in existence for nearly five decades and is one of the rare temple with the presiding deity facing west.

Speaking about the temple, Ramnath, a member of Ashok Nagar Sath Sangam, says, ”The temple was constructed only with a Vinayaka idol in a small thatched shed as early as in 1973. But later the residents of the locality came together and with their efforts the temple has been built to its present structure.”

One of the speciality of the temple is that the main deity is facing west, which is a rarity. Upon entering the temple, in the main sanctum Lord Sarvasakthi Vinayagar idol is present.

On the right side of the main sanctum, a small idol of Durgai Amman is placed separately, facing north. On the left side of the temple there is a separate sanctum for Lord Sundareshwarar in linga form facing east.

On either sides of this sanctum, idols of Valampuri Vinayagar and Subramanian are placed. On the outer walls of this sanctum, Dakshinamoorthy, Mahavishnu and Brahma are placed. Close to the Shiva sanctum, in a separate sanctum, Meenakshi Amman is present with the idol facing South. Adjacent to it is the Navagraham.

There is also an idol of Bhairavar. Behind the Shiva sanctum, the sthala vriksha is present and close to it, idols of Lakshmi and Ayyappan can be seen. Close to the entrance of the temple, there is an idol of Lord Anjaneyar.

Speaking about its history, Ramnath says, ”A group of trustees headed by late K V Mahadevan took the efforts to build the temple and with addition of Durga, Hanuman and Navagrahams, the first kumbhabhishekam was conducted in 1991. Second Kumbabishegam was in June 2010 during which the rajagopuram was built and idols like Lord Sundareswarar, Goddess Meenakshi, Bhiravar, Mahavishnu, Mahalakshmi, Brahma, Muruga, Iyyappan, Durga, Chandeswarar were installed.”

He says, ”Lot of people around the colony worship the Vinayaga at this temple and during the 2015 Chennai floods, this areas was worstly affected. However there was no damage to the temple and it is a wonder that not even a single case of causality or illness was reported and the local residents were saved by the grace of Vinayaga.”

Though the temple is under the HR&CE, the residents living closeby formed Ashok Nagar Sath Sangam through which functioning of the activities in the temple are improved using the voluntary funds by the devotees.

Speaking about the special poojas in the temple, he says, ”Every year Vinayakar Chathurdhi is celebrated in grand manner with procession of Lord Ganesha (Uchavar) around the neighbourhood. Samvatsara Abhishegam is being done regularly on the day of consecration in a grand manner. A special sanga abishegam is done during Karthigai Somavaram. Also, Thirukalyana Mahotsavam, Maha Shivarathri, Vaikunda Egadasi, Sri Ramananavami and Hanumath Jayanthi. are celebrated in a grand manner. Annabhishegam will be done on Iyypasi Pournami Day. For Lord Nataraja, special abhishegam is performed six times in a year. Special abhishekams ill be done during Pradosham, Sangada Hara Chathurthi, Krithigai abhishegam apart from regular important religious days including annadhanam on every Thursdays.”

”From last year onwards, Radha Kalyanam is being conducted regularly by group of renowned Baghavathars. This year Saint Thyagaraja aradhanai was celebrated with recital of Panjarathna Keerthanais by group of musicians.

Dhanur month poojai is performed with vedha parayanam lead by Balaji Baghavathar and Anusha joined by residents of the colony, followed by abhisegam, recital of Thirupvai, Thiruvembhavi and Thirupalliyezchi.

On Every month during Egadasi, Upanyasam, devotional music are conducted. During Navaratri, there will be a vedic chant by the scholars and children and eminent artistes will also perform music and dance programmes.

Also the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad of Thirumala Thirupathi Devasthanam is arranging religious concerts regularly. Bhagavat Gita, devotional music, thevaram, bharathanatyam and few other classes are also conducted at the temple” he added.

For more details, contact Ramnath 98400 57946.