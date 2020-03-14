19 Indonesian varsities sign MoU with SRMIST

Chennai: As many as 19 Indonesian Universities signed a Memorandum of Understanding with SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur recently.

The delegation consisting of around 30 senior faculty and members of institutions from Indonesia visited SRMIST to have academic tie-ups. The focus of the visit was on IT and Computer Science, a press release said.

The MOU signed by these universities will facilitate movement of students faculty, scholars and staff between two institutes; development of joint curriculum, including dual degree programmes; research collaboration in the fields with mutual interest between research staff, departments, and schools of both institutes; exchange and sharing of teaching and academic materials, publications, reference, and other pertinent information.

Speaking on the occasion, SRMIST vice-chancellor Sandeep Sancheti said, ”Our USP is ‘Semester Abroad Programme’, which will facilitate students to study abroad as part of their curriculum. Apart from that we are also promoting virtual labs, distance education, and online education mode. These aspects will make the MoU more valuable and interesting. We can also look into jointly publishing research papers.”

SRMIST registrar N Sethuraman said, ”We have a separate research institute, and SRMIST will be able to offer help in different forms.”

The delegation also visited the various facilities, infrastructure, and lab in SRMIST, the release said.