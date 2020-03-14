Editorial: Right decision

The decision by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to suspend IPL 2020 till 15 April as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation should be welcomed.

The BCCI has said that it is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience. Though a section of sport-lovers are disappointed with the decision, considering the threat coronavirus is posing globally, it is a right move.

Already all top sporting events are either cancelled or played in front of empty stands. IPL is a premier T20 tournament in the world and it will draw sell-out crowds everywhere. Chennai Super Kings too have cancelled practice sessions due to coronavirus.

”Chennai Super Kings practice sessions at M A Chidambaram stadium stand suspended from 14 March, considering the present COVID-19 situation,” Tamilnadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary R S Ramasamy said in a press release.

Hope things will see improvement and IPL gets a wonderful start 15 April.