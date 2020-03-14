For a greener tomorrow

Chennai: In an effort to make suburb look greener, Ilanthalir Maanavar Kuzhu, a unit of Podhumakkal Vizhippunarvu Mandram, Vengaivasal, has taken up the initiative of planting two saplings at every house here.

Representatives from the group said, the team will not just stop with plantation, but will also ensure that these are maintained properly.

”We will be placing protective fences around the saplings, which will be watered on a regular basis. Prior permission will be sought from the house-owners, before this. The residents are also educated about the necessity of having a green environment,” said Gopu, a member.

The group, which has been active in the locality, for the past 10 years, recently conducted a tree plantation project on the bunds of Sitheri lake, Vengaivasal.

The event was presided by P R Pandian, president of Tamilnadu Farmers Association and Selaiyur Police Inspector V Srinivasan.

In this project, more than 5,000 trees, 1,000 palm seeds and 1,000 seed balls were planted, and was organised by G Sreena Gopu, V Jayachandran, T N Anbumani, K Gopu and A Muniappan. Students from Boaz Public School and Government Middle School in Santhoshapuram, also participated.