Road mishaps claim 8 lives in Tamilnadu

Chennai: A man from Andhra Pradesh died after a share auto in which he was riding skid and rammed into a median at Taramani. The accident left the driver and three other passengers injured.

The mishap claimed the life of V Moorthy (57), from Chittor, Andhra Pradesh. Police said, at 11 pm on Friday, one Manikandan (29) of Tsunami Colony, Chemmenchery took 11 passengers, who were catering service employees, from a marriage hall in Kanthanchavadi in his auto.

When they reached SRP Tools signal, Manikandan lost control of the vehicle, it skid and hit a median. Moorthy died on the spot and Manikandan suffered injuries to his head.

Other passengers identified as Desikan (44), Shanmugam (34) and Murugesan (39) suffered injuries and were admitted to Government Royappetah Hospital for treatment. Guindy Traffic Investigation has registered a case.

In another incident, a food delivery executive died in a road mishap at GST Road, Chrompet in the wee hours of today. The victim was identified as Meghanathan (44) of Thiruneermalai, Chengalpet. He was riding on GST Road when an unidentified vehicle rammed his two-wheeler from behind and fled the spot.

Meanwhile, six persons died in a road mishap On Trichy-Nammakkal National Highway. The mishap took place at Chinna Veppanatham when a car collided with a lorry last night.

The deceased were identified as Sathishkumar, Dharman, Babloo, Roshan Kumar, Sasi Kumar and Rajendran. They lived in Chellappa Colony, Nammakkal.

The men worked at construction sites. They were returning from Kattuputhur, Trichy where they were employed in laying tiles at a newly built temple.

Their vehicle collided with a lorry coming from Theevattipatti, Salem. All of them died on the spot. Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services pulled out the bodies from the mangled vehicle.

The bodies were sent to Nammakkal Government Hospital for post mortem. The lorry driver fled the spot following the mishap. Nammakkal Superintendent of police, Arul Arasan visited the spot. Further inquiries are underway.