Boostcamp to nurture young cricket talents

Chennai: Boostcamp is identifying and promoting young cricket talent in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by providing them formal training to learn the sport.

According to a release, Boostcamp has reached out to 1400+ schools across 60 cities, creating grassroot level access to cricket training. Talented young participants are undergoing selections and assessment in each city.

Under the leadership of Apurva S Desaii, a well-known cricket coach, over 300 deserving talents selected from this camp will receive a unique opportunity to pursue their cricketing dreams with a 6-month cricket scholarship at a Boostcamp partner Academy.

Speaking about this initiative, Area Marketing Lead, Nutrition, Indian Sub-continent, Vikram Bahl, said, “Boostcamp has seen phenomenal response so far. We want to reach every young enthusiast who is passionate to hone their sporting abilities. There is no dearth of talent in India and over the years, we have seen that talent in Indian cricket is coming from smaller towns as well. Through this initiative, our endeavour is to identify deserving talent and make a meaningful difference to their future.”

Boostcamp also has a one-of-a-kind online platform (Boostcamp.com)for young cricket enthusiasts to learn from icons like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. The platform is open and free for anyone to use, aiming to change the landscape of sports training.