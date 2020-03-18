Biden sweeps three US states

Washington: Former Vice President Joe Biden has claimed victory over Senator Bernie Sanders in the crucial primaries in the three US states, inching closer in the race to become the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee to face President Donald Trump in November’s election.

Biden, 77, won the three primaries in Florida, Illinois and Arizona with an impressive margin, trouncing his main rival Sanders, 78, to become the Democratic party’s presidential nominee.

As of Tuesday, Biden had 1,121 pledged delegate in his kitty with Sanders trailing behind with 839 delegates. Either of the two presidential aspirants need 1,991 of the 3,979 pledged delegates to win the nomination during the Democratic National Convention in Wisconsin in July.

In his speech, Biden laid out his vision for America, call on Americans to come together to address this global health pandemic, and describe how we will come out of the crisis stronger as one nation.

Biden spoke from his home in Delaware keeping the guidelines of avoiding a gathering of 10 or more people. He urged supporters of the Sanders campaign to join him. Commending the remarkable passion and tenacity of Sanders’ supporters, he said that they have shifted the fundamental conversation in this country. ‘I hear you. I know what’s at stake. I know what we have to do,’ Biden said in an impressive speech.

This is over. It’s over. The election is over tonight. I think that is very clear,’ former US president Barack Obama’s adviser David Axelrod told the CNN.

In his brief address, Biden said that tackling this pandemic is a national emergency akin to fighting a war. It will require leadership and cooperation from every level of government.

It will require us to move thoughtfully and decisively to quickly address both the public health crisis and the economic crisis we’re in. It will require us to pay attention to the medical and scientific and health experts. And it will require each and every one of us to do our part, he said.

Yes, this is a moment where we need our leaders to lead. But it is also a moment where the choices and decisions we make as individuals, and collectively as a people, will make a big difference in the severity of the outbreak and the ability of our medical and hospital systems to handle it, Biden said.

I know that we as a people are up to this challenge. I know that we will answer this moment of crisis with what is best in ourselves — because that is what Americans have always done, he added.

Biden said that he is building the broad coalition that they will need to win in November with strong support from the African American community; the Latino community; high school educated people, like the ones he grew up with in his old neighbourhood; labour; teachers, suburban women, veterans, fire fighters, and so many more.

And we’re doing it with a common vision, said the former vice president.