Jolly Rovers in last four of TNCA First Division League

Chennai: Defending champion Jolly Rovers stormed into the semi-finals of the TNCA First Division League after gaining a first innings lead against Swaraj CC here on Tuesday. Joining Rovers in the last four stage are Vijay CC, Globe Trotters and Young Stars CC.

Brief scores:

Grand Slam 400 drew with MCC 403/8 in 97.3 overs (S Karthik 181, S Suresh Kumar 97, R Aushik Srinivas 3/116). Points: MCC 5 (31); Grand Slam 1 (27).

India Pistons 161 & 79/2 in 26 overs drew with MRC’A’ 320/8 decl. in 81 overs (R Rajkumar 74, Prerak Mankad 52, B Rahul 44*, L Sathiyannaarayan 5/118). MRC ‘A’ 5 (27); India Pistons 1 (28).

Jolly Rovers 477/9 & 27/1 decl. in 11 overs drew with Swaraj 114 in 46.2 overs (DT Chandrasekar 3/40). Rovers 5 (55); Swaraj 1 (28).

Globe Trotters 385 drew with Vijay 190 in 60.2 overs (Monish Satish 6/52). Globe Trotters 5 (43); Vijay 1 (48).

AG’s Office 214 drew with Young Stars 206 in 62 overs (Tushar Raheja 42, Ankur Julka 41, Adithya Ganesh 41, S Ashwath 7/71). AG’s Office 5 (18); Young Stars 1 (35).

Alwarpet 218 drew with Nelson 359/2 decl. in 92 overs (G Hanuma Vihari 202*, V Subramania Siva 67, Anand Subramanian 67*). Nelson 5 (29); Alwarpet 1 (23)