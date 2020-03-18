Man held for raping minor

Chennai: The city police have arrested a man for impregnating a minor in Vyasarpadi.

According to police, the incident came to light on 16 March when the 15-year-old, studying in class 10 and a resident of Nehru Nagar, Vyasarpadi, complained to her mother that she had stomach pain. At the hospital, the girl was found to be pregnant.

Subsequently, the victim’s mother filed a complaint with the police.

Police arrested Deepak (26) of MKB Nagar, with whom the girl was in a relationship. Deepak was booked under POCSO Act.